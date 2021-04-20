Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Grows Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up 2.8% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.72. 80,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,892,459. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $58.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

USB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

