WBH Advisory Inc. Trims Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

WBH Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,245 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 18,696 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 4,819 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 497,867 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $176,712,000 after purchasing an additional 15,262 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $8,400,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.79.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $5.20 on Tuesday, reaching $374.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,285. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $343.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $361.60. The company has a market capitalization of $165.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $293.84 and a 52-week high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 31.64%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

