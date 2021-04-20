WBH Advisory Inc. Purchases 639 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 265,642,111 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,850,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,712,000 after acquiring an additional 151,491 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,698,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,832,000 after acquiring an additional 457,153 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,327,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,465,000 after acquiring an additional 208,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,755,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,931,000 after acquiring an additional 239,948 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO traded down $3.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $378.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,981,605. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $250.00 and a twelve month high of $384.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.40.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.