WBH Advisory Inc. Has $9.39 Million Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $9,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.87. The stock had a trading volume of 20,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,573. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.67 and a 12 month high of $101.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.75.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.