WBH Advisory Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

WBH Advisory Inc. cut its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,319 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in FedEx by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $4.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $279.15. 48,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,468,279. The company has a market cap of $74.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $103.40 and a twelve month high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.63.

In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,085,710. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

