Wayfair (NYSE:W) PT Raised to $340.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price objective lifted by Loop Capital from $290.00 to $340.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on W. Morgan Stanley raised Wayfair from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Wayfair from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $325.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $321.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $295.45.
Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $315.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.65. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $88.61 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.18, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.
In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.79, for a total transaction of $1,958,802.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,920,765.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.22, for a total value of $260,998.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,452 shares in the company, valued at $45,900,883.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,331 shares of company stock worth $7,404,915 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wayfair by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Wayfair by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Wayfair by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Wayfair by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Wayfair by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Wayfair
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.
