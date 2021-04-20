Wayfair (NYSE:W) PT Raised to $340.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price objective lifted by Loop Capital from $290.00 to $340.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on W. Morgan Stanley raised Wayfair from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Wayfair from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $325.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $321.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $295.45.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $315.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.65. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $88.61 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.18, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.80) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Wayfair will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.79, for a total transaction of $1,958,802.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,920,765.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.22, for a total value of $260,998.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,452 shares in the company, valued at $45,900,883.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,331 shares of company stock worth $7,404,915 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wayfair by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Wayfair by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Wayfair by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Wayfair by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Wayfair by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

