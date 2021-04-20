Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Insider Sells $260,998.20 in Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) insider Steve Oblak sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.22, for a total transaction of $260,998.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,900,883.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Steve Oblak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 16th, Steve Oblak sold 1,381 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.64, for a total value of $427,612.84.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Steve Oblak sold 3,287 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total value of $1,071,167.56.

Wayfair stock traded down $6.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $315.33. 1,274,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,480. The firm has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.52, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $320.33 and a 200 day moving average of $283.34. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.61 and a 12 month high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.80) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in W. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Wayfair by 782.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 838,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,253,000 after purchasing an additional 743,101 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,328,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 617,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,445,000 after acquiring an additional 390,645 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 22,481.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 257,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 256,733 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 629,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,238,000 after acquiring an additional 169,800 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Gordon Haskett downgraded Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.45.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

