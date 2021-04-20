Waves Enterprise Reaches Market Cap of $13.10 Million (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $13.10 million and approximately $753,155.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000564 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Enterprise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves Enterprise using one of the exchanges listed above.

