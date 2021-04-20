Watsco (WSO.B) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco stock opened at $278.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Watsco has a 1-year low of $139.00 and a 1-year high of $242.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 45.64 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.