Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,717 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Waste Management from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.58.

NYSE:WM traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.26. The company had a trading volume of 10,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,674. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.20. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.13 and a 12-month high of $135.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.27%.

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $375,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,024,345.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,929,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,683 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,485. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

