Warburg Research Reiterates €100.00 Price Target for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW)

Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BMW. Royal Bank of Canada set a €87.00 ($102.35) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Independent Research set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €87.33 ($102.75).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

ETR:BMW opened at €87.70 ($103.18) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €83.28 and a 200-day moving average of €72.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.05. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €45.30 ($53.29) and a twelve month high of €90.68 ($106.68).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.