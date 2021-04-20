Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $2.20 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Wambolt & Associates LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF makes up about 1.1% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RPG. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

RPG traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $173.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,829. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $106.59 and a 52 week high of $177.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.53 and its 200-day moving average is $160.25.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

