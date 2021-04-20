Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,337,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,768,000 after purchasing an additional 273,520 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Novartis by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,808,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,253,000 after acquiring an additional 263,445 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in Novartis by 206.3% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 252,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,875,000 after acquiring an additional 170,286 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 85.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 169,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $13,174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVS. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

NVS traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.87. 23,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,978,513. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.56. Novartis AG has a one year low of $77.04 and a one year high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $3.3784 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.69%.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

