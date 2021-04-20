Wambolt & Associates LLC Grows Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 46.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TM. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 279.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TM traded down $2.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.77. The stock had a trading volume of 769 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,340. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $115.19 and a 52 week high of $163.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.53.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $2.02. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $78.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.57 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

