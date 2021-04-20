Wambolt & Associates LLC Acquires 3,594 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.19. The stock had a trading volume of 443,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,361,938. The company has a market capitalization of $218.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

