Waltonchain (WTC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $23.63 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 20th. During the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Waltonchain coin can now be purchased for $1.85 or 0.00003276 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $133.67 million and $23.63 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,327.61 or 0.04114432 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00059986 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain (WTC) is a coin. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,133,493 coins. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

