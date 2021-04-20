Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,691 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 1.9% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $2,164,014,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Walmart by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,053,866,000 after buying an additional 824,835 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Walmart by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,096,164 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $158,012,000 after buying an additional 653,581 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Walmart by 239.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 902,432 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $130,086,000 after buying an additional 636,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,830,028 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,705,299,000 after buying an additional 497,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,101,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall L. Stephenson bought 7,725 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,391.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,035,000 shares of company stock worth $267,991,487 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.47. 108,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,260,440. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.01 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 44.62%.

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. FIX lowered Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.17.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

