Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Peterson Wealth Management

Peterson Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 40.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,031 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 1.5% of Peterson Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 106,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $13,916,810.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,849,882.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randall L. Stephenson purchased 7,725 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $129.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,391.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,966.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,035,000 shares of company stock worth $267,991,487. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT stock traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $140.47. 108,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,260,440. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.01 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.62%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.17.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.