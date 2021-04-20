Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Stock Position Raised by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 144,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,707 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $13,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WD. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $110.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 187.94 and a current ratio of 187.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.57. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.03 and a twelve month high of $113.79.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.12. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $349.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is 36.70%.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, Director Michael J. Warren sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $202,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,662.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $701,201.55. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 103,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,033.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,571 shares of company stock worth $10,660,221. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on WD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

