W. Barry Girling Sells 26,500 Shares of Silver One Resources Inc. (CVE:SVE) Stock

Silver One Resources Inc. (CVE:SVE) Director W. Barry Girling sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.73, for a total transaction of C$19,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 488,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$356,605.

W. Barry Girling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 16th, W. Barry Girling sold 15,000 shares of Silver One Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.74, for a total transaction of C$11,100.00.

Shares of CVE:SVE traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,594. Silver One Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.30 and a 52 week high of C$0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 43.76 and a quick ratio of 43.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$135.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.68.

Silver One Resources Inc, through its subsidiary, acquires, explores for, and develops silver properties in Mexico, Canada, and the United States. The company holds an option to acquire a 100%-interest in its flagship project the Candelaria Silver project located in Nevada. It also holds interests in the PeÃ±asco Quemado in the state of Sonora, La Frazada in the state of Nayarit, and Pluton in the state of Durango.

