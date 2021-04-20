W. Barry Girling Sells 26,500 Shares of Silver One Resources Inc. (CVE:SVE) Stock

Silver One Resources Inc. (CVE:SVE) Director W. Barry Girling sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.73, for a total transaction of C$19,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 488,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$356,605.

W. Barry Girling also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, April 16th, W. Barry Girling sold 15,000 shares of Silver One Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.74, for a total transaction of C$11,100.00.

Shares of CVE:SVE traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,594. Silver One Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.30 and a 52 week high of C$0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 43.76 and a quick ratio of 43.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$135.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.68.

About Silver One Resources

Silver One Resources Inc, through its subsidiary, acquires, explores for, and develops silver properties in Mexico, Canada, and the United States. The company holds an option to acquire a 100%-interest in its flagship project the Candelaria Silver project located in Nevada. It also holds interests in the PeÃ±asco Quemado in the state of Sonora, La Frazada in the state of Nayarit, and Pluton in the state of Durango.

