Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Acquired by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,986 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.15% of Vulcan Materials worth $34,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 157.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMC traded down $2.68 on Tuesday, reaching $174.06. The stock had a trading volume of 9,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,553. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.00. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $177.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

VMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.32.

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at $345,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

