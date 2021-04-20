Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100,000 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the March 15th total of 7,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 9.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

VRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist cut their price target on Vroom from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush cut their price target on Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Vroom from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Vroom from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.21.

In other Vroom news, CFO David K. Jones sold 15,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $755,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,088,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam Valkin sold 451,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $15,627,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,488,900 shares of company stock valued at $55,484,493 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Vroom by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,868,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599,391 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vroom by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,071,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,994 shares during the period. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vroom during the fourth quarter worth about $247,937,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vroom by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 903,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,998,000 after purchasing an additional 107,470 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRM opened at $41.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.90. Vroom has a 1-year low of $26.96 and a 1-year high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $405.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.20 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vroom will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

