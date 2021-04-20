Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $15.00 to $6.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Voyager Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.90.

VYGR stock opened at $4.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.92. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $14.62. The firm has a market cap of $168.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.80.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.09. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.46% and a negative net margin of 60.61%. The business had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.55 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,478 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

