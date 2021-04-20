Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Receives $14.39 Consensus PT from Analysts

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.39.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Summit Insights reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $4,512,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,734,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,367,511.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $735,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,734,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,485,112.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 362,858 shares of company stock valued at $5,408,225. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VG. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vonage in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VG traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.70. The stock had a trading volume of 66,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143,338. Vonage has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $15.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.44, a PEG ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.13.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $323.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.15 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vonage will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

