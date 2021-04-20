Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €290.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) received a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective from equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 20.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VOW3. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Warburg Research set a €220.00 ($258.82) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €277.00 ($325.88) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €284.00 ($334.12) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €247.27 ($290.90).

VOW3 stock opened at €240.15 ($282.53) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.52 billion and a PE ratio of 14.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is €219.40 and its 200-day moving average is €166.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €111.10 ($130.71) and a 1 year high of €252.20 ($296.71).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

