Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $124.57

Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 124.57 ($1.63) and traded as high as GBX 136 ($1.78). Vodafone Group shares last traded at GBX 135.28 ($1.77), with a volume of 38,169,512 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VOD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, April 8th. UBS Group set a GBX 192 ($2.51) target price on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 173.14 ($2.26).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 132.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 124.57. The stock has a market cap of £38.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.28.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

