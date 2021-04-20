VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Director Patrick P. Gelsinger Sells 1,536 Shares of Stock

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 1,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $253,455.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 151,782 shares in the company, valued at $25,045,547.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Patrick P. Gelsinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 10,100 shares of VMware stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.09, for a total value of $1,505,809.00.

On Thursday, March 11th, Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 4,900 shares of VMware stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total value of $730,296.00.

VMW stock opened at $170.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.48. The company has a market cap of $71.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.78 and a twelve month high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in VMware by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of VMware by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,890 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of VMware by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,283 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of VMware by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,371 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VMware by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on VMware from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on VMware in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cleveland Research lowered VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.58.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

