VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim began coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, VIZIO currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.00.
NYSE:VZIO opened at $23.66 on Monday. VIZIO has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $25.90.
About VIZIO
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling a fully integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
