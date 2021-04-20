VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim began coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, VIZIO currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.00.

NYSE:VZIO opened at $23.66 on Monday. VIZIO has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $25.90.

In other news, CTO William T. Baxter sold 28,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $567,506.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 152,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $2,992,587.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,811,576 shares of company stock valued at $36,296,438 over the last quarter.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling a fully integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

