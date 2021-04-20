VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

VZIO stock opened at $23.66 on Monday. VIZIO has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $25.90.

In related news, CEO William Wei Wang sold 341,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $6,690,133.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 152,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $2,992,587.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,811,576 shares of company stock worth $36,296,438 over the last quarter.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling a fully integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

