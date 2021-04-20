Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Receives Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Virgin Money UK has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 136.67 ($1.79).

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

VMUK opened at GBX 187.80 ($2.45) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 192.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 145. Virgin Money UK has a 52-week low of GBX 64.38 ($0.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 201.30 ($2.63). The stock has a market cap of £2.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.29.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.