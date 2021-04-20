Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.27.

SPCE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist began coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities started coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

SPCE traded down $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,301,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,524,125. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.86. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 0.80. Virgin Galactic has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). On average, equities analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 3,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $109,368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,910,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,235,101.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $51,262,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,491,827 shares of company stock valued at $200,771,151 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Virgin Galactic by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Virgin Galactic by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

