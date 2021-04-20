Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Trading Down 8.7%

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)’s stock price traded down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.14 and last traded at $26.43. 585,387 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 14,520,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.94.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. Macquarie raised their price target on Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.31. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $3.28. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.16%. Research analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 404.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Company Profile (NYSE:VIPS)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

