Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on VEI. Barclays started coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.63.

VEI opened at $11.43 on Monday. Vine Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.53.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Energy Partners Ii purchased 4,285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $56,990,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Vine Energy Company Profile

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

