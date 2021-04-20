Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on VEI. Barclays started coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.63.
VEI opened at $11.43 on Monday. Vine Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.53.
Vine Energy Company Profile
Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.
