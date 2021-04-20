Vinci Sa (EPA:DG) Receives €94.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Vinci Sa (EPA:DG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €95.11 ($111.90).

DG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

EPA:DG traded up €0.83 ($0.98) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €90.65 ($106.65). 965,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. Vinci has a twelve month low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a twelve month high of €88.80 ($104.47). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €89.15 and a 200 day moving average of €83.29.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

