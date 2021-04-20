Vigilant Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in AT&T by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 62,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $453,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 7.1% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 24,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $29.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.89 and a 200 day moving average of $29.01.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.39.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.