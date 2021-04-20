Vigilant Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 926.5% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,291,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,826 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8,971.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,983,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,700 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,527,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,435,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,182,000 after acquiring an additional 542,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 216.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 748,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,017,000 after buying an additional 511,830 shares during the period.

SCHD stock opened at $74.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.48 and a 200-day moving average of $65.33. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.64 and a fifty-two week high of $75.30.

