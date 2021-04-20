Vigilant Capital Management LLC Sells 70 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,889,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,772,000 after acquiring an additional 129,494 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,387,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,810,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 857,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,480,000 after buying an additional 122,300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,796,000 after buying an additional 104,982 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 718,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,381,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total transaction of $5,815,795.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,527.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $1,563,846.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,742 shares in the company, valued at $9,108,920.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,143 shares of company stock worth $17,729,819 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $528.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a PE ratio of 92.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $498.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $477.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $256.42 and a fifty-two week high of $573.99.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.33.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

