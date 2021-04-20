Vigilant Capital Management LLC Sells 1,574 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 496.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.79.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $58.69 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.77 and a 1 year high of $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.60 and its 200 day moving average is $56.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.01%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,806.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 184,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $10,220,889.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,191.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

