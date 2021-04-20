Vigilant Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 775.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

UTHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.13.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $203.84 on Tuesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $98.37 and a 12 month high of $205.52. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.52. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.04 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 15.48%. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $778,126.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $357,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.