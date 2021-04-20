Vigilant Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBMK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $878,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 21,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

Get iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IBMK opened at $26.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.37. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.91 and a 52 week high of $28.55.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK).

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.