Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $199,000 Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 58.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.08.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $324,792.75. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $168.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $176.64. The firm has a market cap of $79.85 billion, a PE ratio of 49.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

