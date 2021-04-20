Viacoin Price Reaches $1.80 on Exchanges (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.80 or 0.00003221 BTC on major exchanges. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $41.63 million and approximately $4.93 million worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Viacoin has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.02 or 0.00455447 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003895 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005568 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001001 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,173,927 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

