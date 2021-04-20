VestChain Hits 1-Day Volume of $44,755.00 (VEST)

VestChain (CURRENCY:VEST) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. VestChain has a total market capitalization of $6.60 million and $44,755.00 worth of VestChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VestChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VestChain has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.64 or 0.00067564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00020246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.57 or 0.00090753 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.95 or 0.00646040 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00043936 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

VestChain Coin Profile

VEST is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2018. VestChain’s total supply is 3,945,951,381 coins. VestChain’s official Twitter account is @vestchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VestChain is https://reddit.com/r/vestchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VestChain’s official website is vestchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VestChain is a decentralized project that created their own blockchain to improve the transaction speed and decrease the cost of the transactions. Also, through VestChain blockchain developers, traders, investors can launch their ideas/projects onto the market. The project is similar to Ethereum but increased the number of transactions per second to 15 thousand and reduced the cost of each transaction. “

Buying and Selling VestChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VestChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VestChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VestChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

