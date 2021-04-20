VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRSN opened at $207.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.60 and a 1 year high of $221.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.25.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. The business had revenue of $320.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.29 million. Analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.28, for a total value of $1,201,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 832,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,704,259.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.47, for a total value of $124,114.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,052,634.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,678 shares of company stock worth $6,990,523 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

VRSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.60.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

