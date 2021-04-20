Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Shares Gap Down to $4.99

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.99, but opened at $4.81. Venator Materials shares last traded at $4.81, with a volume of 237 shares.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VNTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Venator Materials from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.62.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

The company has a market cap of $499.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.93 million. Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 11.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Venator Materials PLC will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 164,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 35,879 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 243,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 48,445 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new position in Venator Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $2,562,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Venator Materials by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 85,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 20,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Venator Materials by 36.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 66,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

About Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR)

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.