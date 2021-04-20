Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Short Interest Update

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,780,000 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the March 15th total of 3,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 421,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.3 days. Currently, 17.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $113,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,053.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paul Sauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $66,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,633.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,150 shares of company stock valued at $6,325,256 in the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter worth $59,064,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter worth $316,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 2,859.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter worth $334,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 64,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 35,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $17.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.18. Vaxcyte has a 1-year low of $17.41 and a 1-year high of $58.47.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.13. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vaxcyte will post -6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

