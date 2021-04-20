Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Vapotherm posted earnings of ($0.66) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full-year earnings of ($2.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($2.33). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($1.78). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vapotherm.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $40.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.58 million. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 47.80% and a negative return on equity of 51.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vapotherm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Vapotherm from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Vapotherm in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

VAPO traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $21.30. 319,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,594. The stock has a market cap of $549.69 million, a PE ratio of -10.14 and a beta of -1.50. Vapotherm has a twelve month low of $17.31 and a twelve month high of $54.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.13.

In other news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $51,640.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,893.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $171,300 over the last ninety days. 34.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

