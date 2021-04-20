Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Optas LLC

Optas LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 16.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,904 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of VTEB stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,974. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $52.11 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.65 and its 200-day moving average is $54.79.

