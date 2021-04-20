Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 77.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,694 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,081,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441,210 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 8,206,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,736,000 after buying an additional 861,033 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,265,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 627,289 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3,756.4% in the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 492,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,164,000 after purchasing an additional 479,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 964,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,225,000 after purchasing an additional 249,475 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.13. The stock had a trading volume of 11,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,974. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.79. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $52.11 and a 12 month high of $55.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.