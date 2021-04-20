Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Stake Increased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 9.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 85,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 4.2% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $21,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VONG. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 10,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.1% during the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 18,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $219,000.

NASDAQ:VONG traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.15. 3,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,487. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $251.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.10. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $165.25 and a 12-month high of $269.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%.

